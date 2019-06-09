Local
Maquoketa Speedway
IMCA Late Models
Feature (25 laps): 1, Todd Malmstrom; 2, 15K Justin Kay; 3, 58 Jeremiah Hurst; 4, 23 Todd Van Tassel; 5, 10T Jeff Tharp; 6, 7 Andy Nezworski; 7, 6D Doug Nigh; 8, R19 Joe Ross; 9, 12 Donnie Pataska; 10, 60 Dalton Simonsen; 11, 51JR Johnny Walker; 12, 44G Landon Grage; 13, 5M Stacy Griffis; 14, Z50 Joe Zrostlik; 15, 28C Terry Neal; 16, 7X Mike Smith; 17, 14 BJ Jackson
1st Heat (10 laps): 1, Tharp; 2, Jackson; 3, Malmstrom; 4, Van Tassel.
2nd Heat (10 laps): 1, Kay; 2, Nezworski; 3, Simonsen; 4, Smith.
3rd Heat (10 laps): 1, Hurst; 2, Nigh; 3, Zrostlik; 4, Neal.
IMCA Modifieds
Feature (30 laps): 1, B1 Jeff Larson; 2, 12T Timmy Current; 3, 7M Matt Short; 4, 5M Mike Fryer; 5, 60F Jarrett Franzen; 6, 70 Joe Bonney; 7, 88 Jaden Fryer; 8, V Milo Veloz; 9, 43 Justin Veloz; 10, 77J Steve Johnson; 11, 3G Bryce Garnhart; 12, 89 Tom Pestka; 13, 4B Mitch Boles; 14, 19 Brock Bauman; 15, 11 Ray Cox Jr; 16, 2G Matt Gansen; 17, 32 Kyle Madden; 18, 9 Derek Wilson; 19, 1M Mike Goben; 20, 40 Nathan Hall; 21, 22H Jordan Hicks; 22, 15K Justin Kay; 23, 4 Cody Bauman; 24, 14D Dustin Morden.
1st Heat (10 laps): 1, C, Bauman; 2, Franzen; 3, Bonney; 4, Hall.
2nd Heat (10 laps): 1, Cox; 2, Johnson; 3, J, Veloz; 4, Short.
3rd Heat (10 laps): 1, Larson; 2, B. Bauman; 3, Hicks; 4, Boles.
4th Heat (10 laps): 1, Garnhart; 2, Current; 3, Madden; 4, Gansen.
IMCA SportMods
Feature (15 laps): 1, 35JR Justin Becker; 2, 3T Tyler Soppe; 3, 43LV Logan Veloz; 4, 4 Jerry Miles; 5, 6R Rusty Deshaw; 6, 72 Jacob Ellithorpe; 7, 16 Bryan Moreland; 8, 9 Scott Williams; 9, 96 Jacob Beal; 10, 32 TJ Fortmann; 11, 11 Ryan Reed; 12, W30 Tim Wade; 13, 42Y Justin Yarolem; 14, 51 Kyle Eller; 15, 44 Joe Grant; 16, 5S Steve Spiker; 17, 75C Bruce Current; 18, 7M Nathan Miller; 19, 71J Justin Schroeder; 20, 17 Jed Frederick; 21, 1 Mike Clausen; 22, 7R Justin Ritz.
1st Heat (8 laps): 1, Ellithorpe; 2, Soppe; 3, Reed; 4, Miles.
2nd Heat (8 laps): 1, Current; 2, Spiker; 3, Grant; 4, Frederick .
3rd Heat (8 laps): 1, Deshaw; 2,Becker; 3, Arp; 4, Moreland.
IMCA Stock Cars
Feature (15 laps): 1, 3T Terry Dulin; 2, 8K Kyle Merkes; 3, 83 Jimmy Comins; 4, 17 Matt Gilchrest; 5, 80 Jacob Waterman; 6, 5B Tim Bader; 7, 27Z Chase Zaruba; 8, 20V Dustin Vis; 9, 32 Tom Cannon.
1st Heat (6 laps): 1, Merkes 2, Zaruba 3, Dulin 4, Comins
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Feature (15 laps): 1, 4R Randy Lamar; 2, 11S Shane Oberbreckling; 3, 01 Kile Vohringer; 4, 09 Daniel Wauters; 5, 58B Randy Byerly; 6, 28 Bobby Taggart; 7, M1 Lane Vohringer; 8, 7M Justin Morhardt; 9, 3B Brandon White; 10, 18, Dawson Bowling; 11, 60 Dakota Simonsen; 12, 71A Kyle Dulin.
1st Heat (6 laps): 1, Lamar; 2, Taggart; 3, K. Vohringer; 4, L. Vohringer.
2nd Heat (6 laps): 1, Oberbreckling; 2, Dulin; 3, Byerly; 4, Morhardt.
4 Cylinders
Feature (12 laps): 1, 3M Brett Marshall; 2, 24 Korey Lana; 3, 4R Ashley Reuman; 4, 47 Thomas Adams; 5, T78 Tyler Shady; 6, 88 Jamie Wood; 7, 18N Jake Bendixen; 8, 7X Robbie Harding; 9, 32J Logan Jones; 10, 11H Justin Hempstead.
1st Heat (6 laps): 1, Adams; 2, Marshall; 3, Lana; 4, Wood.
