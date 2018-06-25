Quad-City Speedway

Sunday’s results

Late Model

Feature — 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Rob Toland; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. BJ Jackson; 6. Leroy Brenner; 7. Kevin Dickey; 8. Gary Webb; 9. David Norton; 10. Denny Marion

Heat 1 — 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Leroy Brenner; 3. Chad Coyne; 4. Denny Marion; 5. David Norton

Heat 2 — 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Rob Roland; 3. BJ Jackson 4. Kevin Dicky; 5. Eric Sanders

Modified

Feature — 1. Brandon Durbin; 2. Rob Toland; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Chris Lawrence; 5. Matt Werner; 6. Jim Sandusky; 7. TJ Patz; 8. Mark VerVynck; 9. Rick Wages; 10. Andy Nezworski

Heat 1 — 1. Doug Crampton; 2. Greg Durbin; 3. Brandon Durbin; 4. Rick Wages; 5. Jim Sandusky

Heat 2 — 1. Mark VerVynck; 2. Chris Lawrence; 3. Jason Pershy; 4. TJ Patz; 5. Eric Barnes

Sport Mods

Feature — 1. Chance Huston; 2. Brandon Setser; 3. Dustin Schram; 4. CJ Durbin; 5. Mitch Strayer; 6. Rob Henry; 7. Jared Coppejans; 8. Trey Grimm; 9. Rick Schriner; 10. Steven Spiker

Heat 1 — 1. Rob Henry; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. Steven Spiker; 4. David Engelkins; 5. Jared Coppejans

Heat 2 — 1. James Thompson; 2. Mitch Strayer; 3. Dawson Edwards; 4. Josh Marth; 5. Dustin Schram

Heat 3 — 1. Brandon Setser; 2. Matt Speidel; 3. Cj Durbin; 4. James Rutsaert; 5. Chance Huston

Street Stocks

Feature — 1. Dwayne Smith; Jr.; 2. Steven Struck Jr.; 3. Jesse Owens; 4. Mike Anderson; 5. Rob Nylin; 6. Erick Turner; 7. Landon Grage; 8. George Spence III; 9. Nick Lawrence; 10. Matt Wulf

Heat 1 — 1. Jesse Owens; 2. Erick Turner; 3. Dwayne Smith; 4. Rob Nylin; 5. Jon Scott

Heat 2 — 1. Steven Struck; 2. Chuck Fox; 3. Mike Anderson; 4. Landon Grage; 5. George Spence III

4 Cylinders

Feature — 1. Andrew Francis; 2. Cody Brewster; 3. Josh Lane; 4. Jason Barsema; 5. Kyle Rhoads; 6. Ken Stogdell; 7. Brenda Forbes; 8. Chris Kissell; 9. Tommy Staggs; 10. Jason Rhoads

Heat 1 — 1. Wayne Newberry; 2. Josh Lane; 3. Josh McIntire; 4. Tommy Staggs; 5. Jason Rhoads

Heat 2 — 1. Wes Staley; 2. Cody Brester; 3. Ken Stogdell; 4. Kyle Rhoads; 5. Todd Guyton

Heat 3 — 1. Andrew Francis; 2. Dustin Frymoyer; 3. Jason Barsema; 4. Josh Workmeister; 5. Brenda Forbes

Mod Lite

Feature — 1. Jon Padilla; 2. Guy Morse; 3. RJ Gonzales; 4. Michael Dominguez; 5. Mike Morrow; 6. Clint Morehouse; 7. Jacob Lund; 8. Brian Tipps; 9. Alex Pappas; 10. Jason Masengarb

Heat 1 — 1. Jon Padilla; 2. Clint Morehouse; 3. Michael Dominguez; 4. Brian Tipps; 5. Alex Pappas

Heat 2 — 1. Guy Morse; 2. Mike Morrow; 3. RJ Gonzalez; 4. Jason Masengarb; 5. Nick Proehl

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments