Cedar County Raceway
Friday’s results
Modifieds
Heat 1 — 1. Cory Bauer; 2. Kory Meyer; 3. Darin Duffy; 4. David Brown
Heat 2 — 1. Troy Cordes; 2. Chad Holladay; 3 .Ethan Dotson; 4. Mike Burbridge
Heat 3 — 1. Jarrod Struss; 2. Kyle Brown; 3. Mark Schulte; 4. Mike Burbridge
Feature — 1. Ethan Dotson; 2. Mark Schulte; 3. Troy Cordes; 4. Cody Laney; 5. Mike Burbridge; 6. Jim Sandusky; 7. Cody Bauer; 8. Kory Meyer; 9. Richard Nelson; 10. Jarrod Struss; 11. Kyle Montgomery; 12. Josh Starr; 13. Brad Dierks; 14. Darin Duffy; 15. David Brown; 16. Kyle Brown; 17. Chad Holladay
SportMods
Heat 1 — 1. Shane Paris; 2. Justin Yarolem; 3. Austin Heacock; 4. Tyler Soppe
Heat 2 — 1. Jacob Arp; 2. Aaron Mitchell; 3. Gage Neal; 4. Aaron Hitt
Feature — 1. Tyler Soppe; 2. Gage Neal; 3. Aaron Mitchell; 4. Austin Heacock; 5. Jacob Arp; 6. Kevin Goben; 7. Kolin King; 8. Justin Yarolem; 9. Shane Paris; 10. Aaron Hitt; 11. Rayce Mullen
Stock Cars
Heat 1 — 1. Joe Zrostlik; 2. Chase Zaruba; 3. Matt Picray
Feature — 1. Joe Zrostlik; 2. Matt Picray; 3. Chase Zaruba
4-Stocks
Heat 1 — 1. Joe Zrostlik; 2. Ashley Reuman; 3. Cyle Hawkins; 4. Brandon Cruise
Heat 2 — 1. Ryan Havel; 2. Brent Marshall; 3. Steven Struck; 4. Austin Reuman
Feature — 1. Steven Struck; 2. Joe Zrostlik; 3. Cyle Hawkins; 4. Ryan Havel; 5. Brandon Cruise; 6. Ashley Reuman; 7. Brent Marshall; 8. Cody Brewster; 9. Travis Hawkins; 10. Austin Reuman
Midwest Jalopies
Heat 1 — 1. Jeff Blunt; 2. Dennis Blunt; 3. Jerry Cayler
Heat 2 — 1. Mitch Way; 2. Chuck Gerard; 3. Tom Honts
Feature — 1. Chuck Gerard; 2. Jeff Blunt; 3. Kurt Zimmerman; 4. Dennis Blunt; 5. Tom Honts; 6. Jim Thurston; 7. Pat Bailey; 8. Jerry Cayler; 9. Mark Marfeld; 10. Dennis Hundley
