Quad-City Speedway

Sunday’s results

Late Model

Feature — 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Jeremiah Hurst; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Matt Ryan; 5. BJ Jackson; 6. Shawn Mulvany; 7. Rob Toland; 8. Leroy Brenner; 9. Gary Webb; 10. Michael Guldenpfinnig

Heat 1 — 1. Shawn Mulvany; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. Leroy Brenner; 4. Matt Ryan; 5. Jeremiah Hurst

Heat 2 — 1. Rob Toland; 2. Gary Webb; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Michael Guldenpfinnig; 5. Joe Beal

Modified

Feature — 1. Greg Durbin; 2. Brandon Durbin; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Rick Wages; 5. Doug Crampton; 6. Matt Werner; 7. Robert Toland; 8. Chris Lawrence; 9. Jim Sandusky; 10. Chad Tucker

Heat 1 — 1. Doug Crampton; 2. Jaden Fryer; 3. Jim Sandusky; 4. Craig Crawford; 5. TJ Patz

Heat 2 — 1. Rob Toland; 2. Greg Durbin; 3. Rick Wages; 4. Brandon Durbin; 5. Chris Lawrence

Sport Mods

Feature — 1. Jacob Coply; 2. Dustin Schram. 3. Arthur Durbin; 4. Rob Henry; 5. Troy Wages; 6. Jared Waterman; 7. Logan Veloz; 8. Brandt Cole; 9. Brandon Setser; 10. Chance Huston

Heat 1 — 1. Dustin Schram; 2. Justin Veloz; 3. Jacob Coply; 4. Troy Wages; 5. Chance Huston

Heat 2 — 1. Rob Henry; 2. Steve Spiker; 3. Brandon Setser; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. CJ Durbin

Street Stocks

Feature — 1. Mike Anderson; 2. Jeffery Peterson; 3. Cary Brown; 4. Jesse Owens; 5. Nick Lawrence; 6. George Spence; III; 7. Erick Turner; 8. Mark Anderson; 9. Kyler Hickenbottom. 10. Keith Blum

Heat 1 — 1. George Spence III; 2. Erick Turner; 3. Rob Nylin; 4. Jeffery Peterson; 5. Carey Brown

Heat 2 — 1. Nick Lawrence; 2. Mike Anderson; 3. Jesse Owens; 4. Kyle Hickenbottom; 5. Matt Wulf

4 Cylinders

Feature — 1. Dustin Forbes; 2. Josh Werkmeister; 3. Andrew Francis; 4. Josh Lane; 5. Josh McIntire; 6. Jeff Henderson; 7. Todd Hines; 8. Todd Guyton; 9. Kyle Rhoads; 10. Dustin Frymoyer

Heat 1 — 1. Rob Harding; Jr.; 2. Andrew Francis; 3. Ken Stogdell; 4. Cody Brewster; 5. Josh Werkmeister

Heat 2 — 1. Dustin Frymoyer; 2. Kyle Rhoads; 3. Nick Proehl; 4. Jason Rhoads; 5. Chris Kissell

Mod Lite

Feature — 1. RJ Gonzales; 2. Mike Dominguez; 3. Jon Padilla; 4. Guy Morse. 5. Alex Pappas; 6. Mike Morrow

Heat 1 — JR Gonzales; 2. Guy Morse; 3. Mike Morrow; 4. Michael Dominguez; 5. Alex Pappas

