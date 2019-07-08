Quad-City Speedway

Sunday’s results

IMCA Late Model

Feature — 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Todd Malmstrom; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Gary Webb; 5. BJ Jackson; 6. Brandt Cole; 7. Leroy Brenner; 8. Lake Knitti; 9. Perry Gellerstedt; 10. David Norton; 11. Darrin Norton; 12. Michael Guldenpfinning

Heat 1 — 1. Todd Malmstrom; 2. Gary Webb; 3. Brandt Cole; 4. Perry Gellerstedt; 5. Leroy Brenner

Heat 2 — 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Lake Knitti; 4. Michael Guldenpfinning; 5. BJ Jackson

IMCA Modifieds

Feature — 1. Greg Durbin; 2. Brandon Durbin; 3. Milo Veloz; 4. Jarett Franzen; 5. Jim Sandusky; 6. Eric Barnes; 7. Travis Denning; 8. Chris Lawrence; 9. Bruce Hanford; 10. Craig Crawford; 11. Andy Nezworski; 12. Austin Blume; 13. TJ Patz; 14. Chad Tucker; 15. Mark VerVynck; 16. Steve Gustaf; 17. Doug Lenth; 18. Casey Franks; 19. Richard Vela; 20. Nick Hillyer 21. Jason Pershy; 22. Justin Veloz

Heat 1 — 1. Milo Veloz; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Bruce Hanford; 4. Austin Blume; 5. Mark VerVynck

Heat 2 — 1. Justin Veloz; 2. Jarett Franzen; 3. TJ Patz; 4. Jim Sandusky; 5. Jason Pershy

Heat 3 — 1. Brandon Durbin; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Greg Durbin; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. Chad Tucker

IMCA Sport Mods

Feature — 1. Dustin Schram; 2. Rob Henry; 3. Joe Grant; 4. Dan Hahn; 5. Chance Huston; 6. James Thompson; 7. Josh Marth; 8. CJ Durbin; 9. Trey Grimm; 10. Andrew Francis; 11. Steven Spiker; 12. Logan Veloz; 13. Jared Coppejans; 14. Clint Morehouse; 15. Jason Bahrs

Heat 1 — 1. Trey Grimm; 2. Logan Veloz; 3. Joe Grant; 4. Chance Huston; 5. CJ Durbin

Heat 2 — 1. Dan Hahn; 2. Steven Spiker; 3. Rob Henry; 4. Josh Marth; 5. Dustin Schram

Street Stocks

Feature — 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Dwayne Smith; Jr; 3. Rob Nylin; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Tyler Hickenbottom; 6. Cary Brown; 7. Austin Riggs; 8. Erick Turner; 9. Jeffery Peterson; 10. Nick Proehl; 11. Rick Schriner; 12. Chad Coyne

Heat 1 — 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Rob Nylin; 3. Jeff Struck; Jr. 4. Kyler Hickenbottom; 5. Cary Brown

Heat 2 — 1. Dwayne Smith; Jr.; 2. Erick Turner; 3. Rick Schriner; 4. Austin Riggs; 5. Jeffery Peterson

4 Cylinders

Feature — 1. Dustin Begyn; 2. Nick Proehl; 3. Ashley Reuman; 4. Josh Lane; 5. Norm Marcov; 6. Brandon Cornwell; 7. Jason Rhoads; 8. AJ Rock; 9. Chris Kissell; 10. Brett Baiely; 11. Todd Guyton; 12. Thomas Adams

Heat 1 — 1. Dustin Begyn; 2. Josh Lane; 3. Jason Rhoads; 4. Todd Guyton; 5. JR Rock

Heat 2 — 1. Nick Proehl; 2. Norm Marcov; 3. Ashley Rueman; 4. Brett Baily; 5. Brandon Cornwell

Mod Lites

Feature — 1. Mike Zemo; Jr.; 2. Mike Morrow; 3. Jason Bahrs; 4. RJ Gonzales; 5. Jon Padilla; 6. Blake Gonzales; 7. Zach Holrud; 8. Brittni Dominguez; 9. Mike Dominguez

Heat 1 — 1. Michael Zemo; Jr.; 2. Jon Padilla; 3. Michael Dominguez; 4. Mike Morrow; 5. RJ Gonzales

