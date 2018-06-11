Quad-City Speedway

Sunday’s results

Late Model

Feature — 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Rob Toland; 3. Jeremiah Hurst; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. Dave Wada; 6. Gary Webb; 7. Chad Holliday; 8. Chad Coyne; 9. BJ Jackson; 10. Eric Sander

Heat 1 — 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Jeremiah Hurst; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Joe Beal

Heat 2 — 1. Rob Toland; 2. Dave Wada; 3. Leroy Brenner; 4. BJ Jackson; 5. Chad Coyne

Modified

Feature — 1. Rob Toland; 2. Brandon Durbin; 3. Matt Werner; 4. Tim Hamburg; 5. Jason Pershy; 6. Chris Lawrence; 7. Milo Veloz; 8. Todd Malmstrom; 9. Jim Sandusky; 10. Joe Huenefeld

Heat 1 — 1. Brandon Durbin; 2. Andrew Hamburg; 3. Jaden Fryer; 4. Craig Crawford; 5. Richard Vela

Heat 2 — 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Milo Veloz; 3. Chris Lawrence; 4. Joe Huenefeld; 5. Nathan Hall

Heat 3 — 1. Rob Toland; 2. Todd Malmstrom; 3. Tim Hamburg; 4. Matt Werner; 5. Eric Barnes

Sport Mods

Feature — 1. Brandon Setser; 2. Dustin Schram; 3. Justin Veloz; 4. Rob Henry; 5. Andrew Burk; 6. Jared Waterman; 7. Trey Grimm; 8. Mitchell Strayer; 9. Chance Huston; 10. Gary Weatherington

Heat 1 — 1. Steven Spiker; 2. Phil Anderson; 3. Rob Henry; 4. Mitchell Strayer; 5. Jared Waterman

Heat 2 — 1. Chance Huston; 2. Justin Velox; 3. Andrew Burk; 4. Matt Speidel; 5. Jared Coppejans

Heat 3 — 1. Brandon Setder; 2. Dustin Schram; 3. Trey Grimm; 4. Rick Schriner; 5. DJ Clendenen

Street Stocks

Feature — 1. Jeff Struck; Jr;; 2. Dwayne Smith; Jr.; 3. Mike Anderson; 4. Erick Turner; 5 Rob Nylin; 6. Landon Grage; 7. Kyle Sturtz; 8. Jeffery Peterson; 9. Kyler Hickenbottom; 10. Justin Riggs

Heat 1 — 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Erick Turner; 3. Mike Anderson; 4. Chuck Fox; 5. Jon Scott

Heat 2 — 1. Rob Nylin; 2. Austin Riggs; 3. Dwayne Smith Jr.; 4. Kyler Hicknebottom; 5. Kyle Sturtz

4 Cylinders

Feature — 1. Dustin Forbes; 2. Josh McIntire; 3. Josh Lane; 4. Ken Stogdell; 5. Kyle Rhoads; 6. Thomas Adams; 7. Tommy Staggs; 8. Charles Schork; 9. Cody Brewster; 10. Brad Rhoads

Heat 1 — 1. Josh Lane; 2. Ken Stogdell 3. Nick Proehl; 4. Dustin Forbes; 5. Dustin Frymoyer

Heat 2 — 1. Tommy Staggs; 2. Kyle Rhoads; 3. Thomas Adams; 4. Chris Kissell; 5. Rob Harding Jr.

Heat 3 — 1. Jason Barsema; 2. Josh McIntire; 3. Todd Hines; 4. Andrew Francis; 5. Cody Brewster

Mod Lite

Feature — 1. RJ Gonzales; 2. Jon Padilla; 3. Brian Tipps; 4. Mitchell Strayer; 5. Alex Pappas; 6. Ted Anderson; 7. Mike Morrow; 8 Guy Morris; 9. Michael Dominguez

Heat 1 — Guy Morse; 2. Jon Padilla; 3. RJ Gonzales; 4. Brian Tipps; 5. Michael Dominguez

