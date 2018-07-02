Quad-City Speedway

Sunday’s results

Late Model

Feature — 1. Jeremiah Hurst; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Rob Toland; 6. BJ Jackson; 7. Shawn Mulvany; 8. Leroy Brenner; 9. Kevin Dickey; 10. Joe Beal

Heat 1 — 1.Jeremiah Hurst; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Leroy Brenner; 4. BJ Jackson; 5. Kevin Dickey

Heat 2 — 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Shawn Mulvany; 3. Rob Toland; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Michael Hynes

Modified

Feature — 1. Brandon Durbin; 2. Jason Pershy; 3. Matt Werner; 4. Jim Sandusky; 5. Greg Durbin; 6. Eric Barnes; 7. Rob Toland; 8. Rick Wages; 9. TJ Patz; 10. Chris Lawrence

Heat 1 — 1. Greg Durbin; 2. Brandon Durbin; 3. Chris Lawrence; 4. TJ Patz; 5. Rob Toland

Heat 2 — 1. Doug Crampton; 2. Jason Pershy; 3. Matt Werner; 4. Jaden Fryer; 5. Rick Wages

Sport Mods

Feature — 1. Brandon Setser; 2. Dustin Schram; 3. Justin Veloz; 4. Logan Veloz; 5. Brandt Cole; 6. Mike Adam; 7. DJ Clendenen; 8. Dustin Forbes; 9. Zach Huston; 10. Jacob Copley

Heat 1 — 1. Logan Veloz; 2. CJ Durbin; 3. Chance Huston; 4. Doug Burkhead; 5. Justin Veloz.

Heat 2 — 1. James Thompson; 2. Troy Wages; 3. Brandt Cole; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. Rob Henry

Heat 3 — 1. Brandon Setser; 2. Dustin Schram; 3. Mitchell Strayer; 4. Jacob Copley; 5. Zach Huston

Street Stocks

Feature — 1. Mike Anderson; 2. Rob Nylin; 3. Jeff Struck Jr.; 4. Dwayne Smith Jr.; 5. Kyler HIckenbottom; 6. Andy Warner; 7. Nick Lawrence; 8. George Spence III; 9. Jesse Owens; 10. Austin Riggs

Heat 1 — 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jesse Owens; 3. Dwayne Smith; 4. Jeffery Peterson; 5. Kyler Hickenbottom

Heat 2 — 1. Rob Nylin; 2. George Spence III; 3. Mike Anderson; 4. Nick Lawrence; 5. Austin Riggs

4 Cylinders

Feature — 1. Andrew Francis; 2. Rob Harding; Jr.; 3. Dustin Frymoyer; 4. Kyle Rhoads; 5. Ken Stogdell; 6. Chris Kissell; 7. Jason Rhoads; 8. Andy Simmons; 9. Cody Brewster; 10. Todd Guyton

Heat 1 — 1. Cody Brewster; 2. Tyler Shady; 3. Kyle Rhoads; 4. Todd Guyton; 5. Jason Rhoads

Heat 2 — 1. Dustin Frymoyer; 2. Ken Stogdell; 3. Dustin Begyn; 4. Josh Lane; 5. Andrew Frances

Mod Lite

Feature — 1. Jon Padilla; 2. Mike Morrow; 3. Milo Veloz; 4. Michael Dominguez; 5. Alex Pappas

Heat 1 — 1. Jon Padilla; 2. Milo Veloz; 3. Mike Morrow; 4. Michael Dominguez; 5. Alex Pappas

