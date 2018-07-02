Quad-City Speedway
Sunday’s results
Late Model
Feature — 1. Jeremiah Hurst; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Rob Toland; 6. BJ Jackson; 7. Shawn Mulvany; 8. Leroy Brenner; 9. Kevin Dickey; 10. Joe Beal
Heat 1 — 1.Jeremiah Hurst; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Leroy Brenner; 4. BJ Jackson; 5. Kevin Dickey
Heat 2 — 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Shawn Mulvany; 3. Rob Toland; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Michael Hynes
Modified
Feature — 1. Brandon Durbin; 2. Jason Pershy; 3. Matt Werner; 4. Jim Sandusky; 5. Greg Durbin; 6. Eric Barnes; 7. Rob Toland; 8. Rick Wages; 9. TJ Patz; 10. Chris Lawrence
Heat 1 — 1. Greg Durbin; 2. Brandon Durbin; 3. Chris Lawrence; 4. TJ Patz; 5. Rob Toland
Heat 2 — 1. Doug Crampton; 2. Jason Pershy; 3. Matt Werner; 4. Jaden Fryer; 5. Rick Wages
Sport Mods
Feature — 1. Brandon Setser; 2. Dustin Schram; 3. Justin Veloz; 4. Logan Veloz; 5. Brandt Cole; 6. Mike Adam; 7. DJ Clendenen; 8. Dustin Forbes; 9. Zach Huston; 10. Jacob Copley
Heat 1 — 1. Logan Veloz; 2. CJ Durbin; 3. Chance Huston; 4. Doug Burkhead; 5. Justin Veloz.
Heat 2 — 1. James Thompson; 2. Troy Wages; 3. Brandt Cole; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. Rob Henry
Heat 3 — 1. Brandon Setser; 2. Dustin Schram; 3. Mitchell Strayer; 4. Jacob Copley; 5. Zach Huston
Street Stocks
Feature — 1. Mike Anderson; 2. Rob Nylin; 3. Jeff Struck Jr.; 4. Dwayne Smith Jr.; 5. Kyler HIckenbottom; 6. Andy Warner; 7. Nick Lawrence; 8. George Spence III; 9. Jesse Owens; 10. Austin Riggs
Heat 1 — 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jesse Owens; 3. Dwayne Smith; 4. Jeffery Peterson; 5. Kyler Hickenbottom
Heat 2 — 1. Rob Nylin; 2. George Spence III; 3. Mike Anderson; 4. Nick Lawrence; 5. Austin Riggs
4 Cylinders
Feature — 1. Andrew Francis; 2. Rob Harding; Jr.; 3. Dustin Frymoyer; 4. Kyle Rhoads; 5. Ken Stogdell; 6. Chris Kissell; 7. Jason Rhoads; 8. Andy Simmons; 9. Cody Brewster; 10. Todd Guyton
Heat 1 — 1. Cody Brewster; 2. Tyler Shady; 3. Kyle Rhoads; 4. Todd Guyton; 5. Jason Rhoads
Heat 2 — 1. Dustin Frymoyer; 2. Ken Stogdell; 3. Dustin Begyn; 4. Josh Lane; 5. Andrew Frances
Mod Lite
Feature — 1. Jon Padilla; 2. Mike Morrow; 3. Milo Veloz; 4. Michael Dominguez; 5. Alex Pappas
Heat 1 — 1. Jon Padilla; 2. Milo Veloz; 3. Mike Morrow; 4. Michael Dominguez; 5. Alex Pappas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.