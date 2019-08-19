Quad-City Speedway
Sunday’s results
Modifieds
Feature — 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Brandon Durbin; 4. Chris Lawrence; 5. Jason Pershy; 6. Matt Werner; 7. Bruce Hanford; 8. TJ Patz; 9. Casey Franks; 10. Nick Hillyer; 11. Richard Vela; 12. George Spence III; 13. Milo Veloz; 14. Travis Denning; 15. Craig Crawford; 16. Michael Guldenpfenning; 17. Greg Durbin; 18. Leland Bushong; 19. Jarett Franzen; 20. Dakota Hayden
Heat 1 — 1. Bruce Hanford; 2. Jason Pershy; 3. Brandon Durbin; 4. Craig Crawford; 5. Chris Lawrence
Heat 2 — 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. TJ Patz; 4. Chad Tucker; 5. Doug Lenth
Heat 3 — 1. Milo Veloz; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Greg Durbin; 4. Jarret Franzen; 5. George Spence III
Make-up feature from August 11 — 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Eric Barnes; 5. Chris Lawrence; 6. Greg Durbin; 7. Jarett Franzen; 8. Bruce Hanford; 9. Dakota Hayden; 10. George Spence III; 11. Craig Crawford; 12. Brandon Durbin; 13. Leland Bushong; 14. TJ Patz; 15. Casey Franks; 16. Nick Hillyer; 17. Doug Lenth; 18. Jim Sandusky; 19. Richard Vela; 20. Chad Tucker; 21. Mark VerVynck
Sport Mods
Feature — 1. Chance Huston; 2. Keith Blum; 3. Doug Burkhead; 4. CJ Durbin; 5. Joe Grant; 6. Clint Morehouse; 7. Josh Marth; 8. Kevin Goben; 9. Jason Bahrs; 10. Dan Hahn; 11. Trey Grimm; 12. Colin Lyon; 13. Jared Coppejans
Heat 1 — 1. Doug Burkhead; 2. Keith Blum; 3. Trey Grimm; 4. Jared Coppejans; 5. Colin Lyon
Heat 2 — 1. CJ Durbin; 2. Chance Huston; 3. Joe Grant; 4. Clint Morehouse; 5. Josh Marth
Street Stocks
Feature — 1. Randy Lamar; 2. Erick Turner; 3. Cary Brown; 4. Chad Coyne; 5. Kyler Hickenbottom; 6. Rob Nylin; 7. Rick Schriner; 8. Dwayne Smith Jr.; 9. Jesse Owns; 10. Jeffery Peterson; 11. Roger Rickels
Heat 1 — 1. Jeffery Peterson; 2. Roger Rickels; 3. Erick Turner; 4. Randy Lamar; 5. Jesse Owen
Heat 2 — 1. Rob Nylin; 2. Kyler Hickenbottom; 3. Chad Coyne; 4. Dwayne Smith Jr.; 5. Cary Brown
Mod Lites
Feature — 1. RJ Gonzalez; 2. Mike Zemo Jr.; 3. Mike Domingues; 4. Blake Gonzales; 5. Jon Padilla; 6. Mike Morrow; 7. Rob Guss; 8. Zach Holerud; 9. Brittani Dominguez; 10. David Nelson
Heat 1 — 1. RJ Gonzales; 2. Mike Morrow; 3. David Nelson; 4. Brittani Dominguez; 5. Zach Holerud
Heat 2 — 1. Jon Pidilla; 2. Michael Zemo Jr.; 3. Blake Gonzales; 4. Rob Guss; 5. Michel Dominguez
Nostalgia
Feature — 1. Ray Guss Jr.; 2. Craig Jones; 3. Eric Sanders; 4. Brian Ashmore; 5. Mark Clayes; 6. Ron Cook
Heat 1 — Ray Guss Jr.; 2. Eric Sanders; 3. Mark Clayes; 4. Brian Ashmore; 5. Craig Jones; 6. Ron Cook
