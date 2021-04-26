Auto racing

East Moline Speedway
IMCA Late Models
Feature (25 laps) – 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Gary Webb; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Jacob Waterman; 5. BJ Jackson; 6. Andy Nezworski; 7. Brian Harris; 8. Shawn Mulvany; 9. Joe Ross; 10. Lake Knutti; 11. Anthony Haines
1st heat (10 laps) – 1. Ryan; 2. Webb; 3. Nezworski; 4. Ross
2nd heat (10 laps) – 1. Hanna; 2. Mulvany; 3. Harris; 4. Waterman
IMCA Modifieds
Feature (20 laps) – 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Brandon Durbin; 4. Brandt Cole; 5. Andrew Hamburg; 6. Travis Denning; 7. Austin Blume; 8. Casey Franks; 9. Andy Nezworski; 10. TJ Patz; 11. Alex VerVynck; 12. Steve Gustaf; 13. Chris Lawrence; 14. Joe Beal; 15. Lake Knutti; 16. Tim Hamburg; 17. Doug Lenth; 18. Jim Sandusky
1st heat (8 laps) – 1. Durbin; 2. Barnes; 3. Denning; 4. Lenth
2nd heat (10 laps) – 1. T. Hamburg; 2. Cole; 3. Sandusky; 4. A. Hamburg
3rd heat (10 laps) – 1. Larson; 2. Franks; 3. Lawrence; 4. Blume
IMCA SportMods
Feature (15 laps) – 1. Cam Reimers; 2. Cody Calam; 3. Logan Veloz; 4. Nathan Balensiefen; 5. Trey Grimm; 6. CJ Durbin; 7. Jacob Copley; 8. Steven Spiker; 9. Matt Speidel; 10. Jarrett Franzen; 11. Kevin Goben; 12. Josh Marth; 13. Andrew Francis; 14. Ben Chapman; 15. James Vierig; 16. Dakota Cole; 17. Chuck Fox
1st heat (8 laps) – 1. Goben; 2. Fox; 3. Chapman; 4. Copley
2nd heat (8 laps) – 1. Calam; 2. Balensiefen; 3. Grimm; 4. Veloz
3rd heat (8 laps) – 1. Reimers; 2. Speidel; 3. Durbin; 4. Marth
Street Stocks
Feature (15 laps) – 1. Michael Clark; 2. Zach Zuberbier; 3. Kyle Anderson; 4. Jesse Owen; 5. Kyler Hickenbottom; 6. Kraig Hughes; 7. Rick Schriner; 8. Jim Parr; 9. Jim Rutsaert; 10. Veronica Anderson
1st heat (8 laps) – 1. Owen; 2. K. Anderson; 3. Schriner; 4. Hughes
2nd heat (8 laps) – 1. Zuberbier; 2. Clark; 3. Hickenbottom; 4. V. Anderson
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Feature (12 laps) – 1. Daniel Wauters; 2. Randy Lamar; 3. Drew Burk; 4. Donnie Cole III; 5. Jared Coppenjans; 6. Adam Parker
1st heat (6 laps) – 1. Wauters; 2. Burk; 3. Cole; 4. Coppenjans
IMCA Mod Lites
Feature (15 laps) – 1. Mike Zemo Jr.; 2. Jon Padilla; 3. Anthony Guss; 4. Rob Guss; 5. Nick Proehl; 6. James Beebe; 7. Michael Dominguez; 8. Zach Holerud; 9. Sean Ervin; 10. Dillon Letts; 11. Bryan Wonick; 12. Brittani Dominguez; 13. Mike Morrow; 14. Blake Gonzales
1st heat (8 laps) – 1. Padilla; 2. Proehl; 3. M. Dominguez; 4. Ervin
2nd heat (8 laps) – 1. Zemo; 2. Morrow; 3. R. Guss; 4. Beebe
Sport Compacts
Feature (12 laps) – 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Dustin Begyn; 3. Tommy Staggs; 4. Jimmy Dutlinger; 5. Nick Johnson; 6. Brandon Schneider; 7. Norm Marcov; 8. Jacob Ritter; 9. Drew Wise; 10. Butch Curtis; 11. Brandon Ricker; 12. Andrew Bolio; 13. Cody Montgomery; 14. Lane Wise; 15. Jason Rhoads; 16. Chris Kissell; 17. Kyle Taets
1st heat (6 laps) – 1. Dutlinger; 2. Hawkins; 3. Curtis; 4. Rhoads
2nd heat (6 laps) – 1. Johnson; 2. Wise; 3. Kissell; 4. Taets
3rd heat (6 laps) – 1. Staggs; 2. Marcov; 3. Begyn; 4. Ricker