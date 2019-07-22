Avalon will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Church, 4700 53rd St., Moline. The Christian musical group ministers and leads people into worship through their original, anointed music. They rose to popularity in the early 2000s with hits such as "Testify to Love." "Can't Live a Day," "You Were There" and "We are the Reason." Admission is free.
6 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Church, Moline. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.