Avalon will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Church, 4700 53rd St., Moline. The Christian musical group ministers and leads people into worship through their original, anointed music. They rose to popularity in the early 2000s with hits such as "Testify to Love." "Can't Live a Day," "You Were There" and "We are the Reason." Admission is free.

6 p.m. Sunday, Calvary Church, Moline. Free.

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments