A pair of staff dismissals, teacher-certification shortages and declining enrollment are worries parents at Alleman High School in Rock Island.
City of Davenport public works officials were busy Monday morning investigating what caused a sinkhole to swallow a portion of East Locust Street.
Updated: The motorcycle rider who was killed Friday in a crash on West Locust Street has been identified as Austin Cook, 19, of Davenport.
If you’re an Iowa basketball fan, you probably were thinking this at some point.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries has opened in Davenport.
Coffee Apothecary in Bettendorf has a unique medical theme and drinks with names such as Lobotomy and Plague Doctor.
A proposed subdivision on the border of Bettendorf and Davenport in a ravine-like area has been looked over by developers for years. Now, residents of Davenport and Bettendorf are questioning a proposal by Dolan Homes to develop 38 homes in a seven-acre area geared toward seniors.
Allison Farrell, a Deere & Co. employee and assistant golf coach at Geneseo High School, will tee up in next week's John Deere Classic Pro-Am, taking the place of Chairman and CEO John May. May, who will caddie, held a company contest to find Deere employees who love the game and offer them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside one of the world's best golfers.
"I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose," Berry said of the timing of the anthem. "I was pissed, to be honest."
Wells Fargo is closing its East Kimberly Road branch in Davenport.
