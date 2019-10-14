• 1430 4th Ave., Rock Island; 309-558-0124, facebook.com/awakecoffeecompany
The list of colorful Energy Brew offerings at Awake Coffee Company is just as long or longer than the list of coffee options. Depending on the syrups involved, Energy Brews are made with either lime freeze Rockstar or zero-calorie tangerine Rockstar energy drinks, said Awake co-owner Ciara Agassini.
The owners and baristas alike are in on the creative process of drink making at Awake. Drinks not only feature brilliant hues of any color you can think of; some smoke or shimmer, too.
The Witches Brew, for instance, boasts a mixture of green apple and kiwi syrups and Rockstar, and it's finished off with a small piece of dry ice for a smoky effect. The Sparkling Apple Cider Energy Brew literally sparkles with a mixture of apple cider, cranberry juice, cherry syrup, edible gold glitter and Rockstar.
“I've never had an apple cider energy drink before,” Agassini said, nor had she had a drink that smoked. “It's very original.”
Agassini said people of all ages order Energy Brews, and they are just as popular as the coffee and espresso drinks.
In addition to the Witches Brew and Sparkling Apple Cider Energy Brew, Awake also is offering a Candy Corn Punch Energy Brew with orange, peach, tangerine and white chocolate flavors topped with candy corn; a Hocus Pocus Energy Brew with blood orange, cherry and pomegranate syrups plus activated charcoal “that makes it fizz a little more and also gives it a maroon tint,” Agassini said; and a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew that is a little on the sweet side but has “a richer coffee taste” than many pumpkin offerings.
My favorites from Awake Coffee Company include:
• Sparkling Apple Cider Energy Brew: In my book, the only thing better than apple cider is carbonated and caffeinated apple cider. Add in a swirl of glitter, and you have me, hook, line and sinker.
With its apple cider, cranberry juice, cherry syrup, Rockstar and a sprinkling of edible, shimmery gold glitter, this drink is autumn magic incarnate. It is tangy and sweet; the cranberry juice deliciously complements the cider; and the cherry adds a beautiful reddish hue so the drink looks the part as much as it tastes the part.
