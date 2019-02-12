The annual QCCA Fishing, Hunting and Adventure Outdoor Show begins this Thursday and will feature keynote speaker Babe Winkelman.
The longtime TV host and multiple outdoor Hall-of-Fame inductee started Babe Winkelman Enterprises in the late 1970s and has been a fixture of the outdoor media world since.
Additional 2019 speakers include Jeff Faulkenberry, Tommy Skarlis, Steve Quinn and Jim Crowley, all of whom are national accomplished fishermen and speakers. Their expert insights and knowledge of bass, walleye, crappie and other panfish as well as the tactics to catch these elusive fish will be shared throughout the weekend. These speakers are very approachable and truly attempt to answer every question an angler may have.
The show runs from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Numerous local vendors will be onsite with the latest tackle, gear, and local knowledge of our Quad-Cities natural resources. There are plenty of activities for the entire family with kids under 6 receiving free admission, children ages 6 to 15 just a $1, and adults $6.
For more information on admission and tickets, hours of operation, or a schedule of the speakers and their topics, visit www.qccaexpocenter.com
National event to Illinois: The 2019 Pheasants Forever and Quail Unlimited National Convention comes to Illinois for the first time and will take place February 22–24 at the Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Ill. If you are an upland game enthusiast, this is the largest gathering of like-minded hunters across the nation this year. Hundreds of vendors promoting dogs, equipment, seed, and firearms will all be available to the public. In addition, this is one of the premier organizations stressing the importance of pollinators and their habitats. There will be workshops on the pollinator habitats, a habitat help desk where experts can talk to you about private or public land issues you may have, and throughout these workshops, rights-of-way areas will be emphasized as key restoration habitats for pollinators as well as upland game birds.
For show details, admissions, and hours, go to www.pheasantsforever.org/Pheasant-Fest.aspx if you would like to plan a day trip or weekend to learn more about their activities.
If driving to the Chicago suburbs is out of reach, then the Rock Island/Henry County Pheasants Forever Chapter’s banquet will take place on March 1 at The Camden Centre in Milan from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Chapter’s objective is to promote conservation through habitat improvement, land management, education, and to support the parent organization’s objectives.
The banquet is an annual fundraiser to support multiple activities the group conducts locally. A few things you may not be aware of are the youth/women wing shooting classes, the reclamation of pollinator habitats, and classes on harvesting sustainable, natural food, which we hunters have always called wild game. Increasing youth participation continues to be a key focus of the organization.
For tickets or more information, contact Bill Martin at 309-787-0340 (ourboats@mchsi.com), Billy Dowdy at 309-230-7351 (bjdowdy@sbcglobal.net) or you can go to the chapter’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/qcapf/
