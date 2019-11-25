Back Harrison Bey-Buie, Bettendorf 5-10 205 sr.
0 comments

Back Harrison Bey-Buie, Bettendorf 5-10 205 sr.

  • Updated
  • 0
All-Metro football captains Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie and Assumption's Seth Adrian.

Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for 2,034 yards and 32 touchdowns this season to earn first team all-state honors. 

First team all-stater and offensive player of year in his district rushed for Iowa Class 4A-best 2,034 yards and 32 TDs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News