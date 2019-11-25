Back Kaeden Dreifurst, Moline 5-11 200 jr.
0 comments

Back Kaeden Dreifurst, Moline 5-11 200 jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaeden Dreifurst

Dreifurst

Despite sitting out two games, he rushed for 1,207 yards and 14 TDs. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry and was first team all-Big Six.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News