Back Nate Sheets, Alleman 6-0 190 sr.
Back Nate Sheets, Alleman 6-0 190 sr.

Nate Sheets

All-Big Six and Illinois 3A all-stater, Sheets ran for 1,117 yards and had 333 yards receiving. He had 21 TDs for playoff-qualifying team.

