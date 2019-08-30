It’s that time of year where even those of us who aren’t going back to school have an anticipatory feeling about a fresh start. Whether you feel a fresh start is in order for your business or you are simply always hungry for a good business read, here are some of the best books I’ve read on business, leadership, strategy, and growth.
For big growth goals: Blitzscaling, by Reid Hoffman and Chris Yeh
Blitzscaling means growing really quickly. A lot of what Hoffman and Yeh talk about applies to those in the tech sphere, but there are transferable ideas for anyone who runs a business. My favorite chapter was on managing talent strategy as your company grows. At our company, we’ve experienced the transition from family to tribe in the last year, and we have had to come up with new ways to communicate, new meeting structures, and new processes in order to keep pace with our growth. Through this, I’ve had this chapter from Blitzscaling in the back of my head, because if your people aren’t moving at the same pace you are, you’re not moving at all.
For people who just want to be amazing leaders: Daring to Lead, by Brene Brown
Reading this book brought me back to my English-major days at Augustana — I wrote and underlined things on every page. Brown calls us to have courage in our leadership style; you’re just simply not allowed to hide behind emails, non-answers, or passive-aggressive tendencies. We’ve all done those things, and she gives us a helpful, tactical framework to move past it into leadership that is authentic, courageous, and motivating for employees. The quote on my desktop is hers: “Integrity is choosing courage over comfort; choosing what is right over what is fun, fast, or easy; and choosing to practice our values rather than simply professing them.” It’s a good reminder to all of us who have influence and lead people, and this book is full of wisdom you can put to work.
For managing change: Switch: How to Change Things When Change is Hard, by Chip and Dan Heath
This is one of my all-time favorite books, because the stories the Heath brothers tell are just so darn interesting. Their premise is that change is hard, so we have to do a few things to make it easier: Provide data for the logical side, but know that the emotional side holds the power, and shape the path. What does “shape the path” mean? An example I give is with a potty-training 2-year-old; you don’t make him wear zip-up pants and a belt, do you? No, he’s in sweatpants. Easy on, easy off. Shaping the path.
At work, most of us aren’t potty training, but we’re enacting change every day. It’s the nature of business. This book highlights the ways in which we can make change easier for the people we work with and accomplish our company goals in the process.
For the scrappy entrepreneur: The $100 Start-Up by Chris Gulleabeau
This book provides a playbook for the scrappy entrepreneur turning their hobby into a business. What I liked about it were the online resources and end-of-chapter workbook questions. It’s geared toward “solopreneurs,” but like Blitzscaling, it has transferable application to anyone looking to hone in on their unique value proposition and take it to market.
Of course, there are dozens of books out there that I’ve read and didn’t mention or haven’t read and didn’t mention! Share with me your take on the best books for business leaders at mpepper@totalsolutionsus.com.
