Back to school can sound exciting. It can imply engaging with friends, meeting new ones, exploring new classes or schools and new opportunities.
To others, back-to-school means new stresses, new expenses, complicated planning and coping with students who are reluctant to return to the school routine.
It isn’t just students who are getting ready to return to school. Everyone in the family is involved and may be impacted in the transition from summer to school, according to Steve Kopp, Ph.D., family and child therapist with Genesis Psychology Associates.
The transition may also be the origin of stress for everyone in the family.
Think of everything that changes in the last days of breaks from school:
• Sleep pattern changes are required for students, especially young students
• Parents have to think about coordinating transportation again after not worrying as much about the issue in the summer
• Work schedules may need to be adjusted
• Students may be anxious about a new school or the new challenges of different classes
• Registration costs, school physicals and shopping for supplies and new clothes can create financial concerns for many families
• And, there is a major transition if a child is headed off to college and a void is created at home
Kopp said one of the best methods for parents to determine whether their student is “stressed out’’ is by talking, listening and watching.
“There are behaviors to look for that are unusual. Is the student not sleeping well? Are your kids complaining about headaches, are they not eating as well, are they more irritable or quieter than usual? Those can be signs that a child is anxious about going back to school,’’ Kopp said. “It is important as parents or guardians to be aware of differences in a child’s behavior and to listen to what the child is telling you.
“A child may be saying, ‘I don’t want to go to school again.’ Try to find out why they feel that way by talking with them’’
Kopp said your student may be uncertain about their ability in a new level of classes. They may be fearful of disappointing you.
Talk, Ask Questions, Listen
Kopp said parents and guardians can learn a lot by just sitting down and talking with the reluctant students.
“Ask questions and listen to the answers. You want to try to identify what is creating the stress for the student. They may be giving you signals about what they fear,’’ Kopp said.
One of the strategies to help the student get through their anxiety is to talk about solutions. For example, a student may be anxious about a new class or navigating through a new, bigger school with older students.
“It doesn’t help to minimize or disregard what, to the child, seem to be legitimate concerns. Instead, look for ways to help conquer those fears,’’ Kopp said. “Go visit the school together. Walk or drive the route to the new school. Meet the teachers. If a class is a concern of the student, start introducing basics of the class to the student before classes begin.
“At the same time, it isn’t good to be a helicopter parent who is hovering over their child every moment. Being a helicopter parent can actually slow or delay the social development of a child.’’
College Bound
This fall Kopp is experiencing personally a potentially stressful transition of parenthood.
“Having a child leave for college can be very stressful for the student leaving and for the parents who are no longer going to be involved in their child’s life on a daily basis,’’ Kopp added. “Kids are different and it’s important to know your child’s personality. Can they handle being two states away? For some independent students, it’s not a problem.
“For others, you may be talking on the phone several times a day to your child, who is in tears and wants to come home immediately.’’
Kopp suggests parents try to set short-term goals for a homesick child.
“You might tell them to do three things in the next couple days; attend an event, meet someone new, explore the campus, and then we’ll talk again,’’ he said. “But if you sense this really isn’t going to work, then by all means, go and get the child. It happens.
“But first, try to make some sort of bargain that if they get through the first week, you’ll see them on the weekend.
“The college process can be just as difficult for parents though. If the home is becoming an ‘empty nest’ parents may need to work on their own relationship to discover or rediscover joint interests or activities. And they are also gaining independence to explore new activities or hobbies.
“Again, communication is key because it’s now just the couple again and that can be a very positive thing.’’
Steve Kopp, Ph.D., is a children and family counselor with Genesis Psychology Associates. For appointments, call (563) 355-2577.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.