2. Back to the Moon for Good

You can enjoy the planetarium show “Back to the Moon for Good” in show at 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Shoot for the moon with the Putnam's first portable planetarium show of 2020. Experience this feature in the Discovery Dome, and find out how teams of engineers across the globe are competing for the Google Lunar X Prize by successfully landing a module on the moon. The portable planetarium experience is fully immersive, and viewers are presented with planetarium-style videos and images from an advanced dual-mirror projection system. Admission is $4 for the Discovery Dome by itself or add $2.50 to paid museum admission.