The Bacon & Beer Festival is back this weekend at the River Center in downtown Davenport. The festival will again offer a selection of bacon snacks from the area’s top eateries as well as more than 100 types of craft beer to sample. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $30 and are available at baconandbeerfestivals.com/davenport-ia/.
