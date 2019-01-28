Like bacon and beer? Then, you'll want to check out the Bacon & Beer Festival, which returns this weekend to the River Center in downtown Davenport. Falling on the same weekend as Super Bowl 53, the festival will again offer a selection of bacon snacks from the region’s top eateries as well as more than 100 types of craft beer to sample. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $30 and are available at baconandbeerfestivals.com/davenport-ia/.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, River Center, $30

