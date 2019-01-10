The Bacon & Beer Festival is back. The one-day celebration of bacon and beer is set for Saturday, Feb. 2 at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets cost $30 for general admission. For more info, visit baconandbeerfestivals.com.

