Bailey Brkin, goaltender

Storm sign Brkin
The Quad City Storm signed goaltender Bailey Brkin to their training camp roster. Brkin, 22, joins the Storm after a junior career in the Western Hockey League, split between the Swift Current Broncos, Kootenay Ice, Spokane Chiefs and the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native played 89 career games in the WHL, going 44-32-6 with a 3.40 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.
Brkin also spent time in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, playing 53 games, going 10-34-2 with a 4.61 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. He also spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League, going 17-8-3 with a 3.37 goals against average and a .885 save percentage.
