 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bailey Brkin, goaltender
0 Comments

Bailey Brkin, goaltender

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
  • 0

Storm sign Brkin

The Quad City Storm signed goaltender Bailey Brkin to their training camp roster. Brkin, 22, joins the Storm after a junior career in the Western Hockey League, split between the Swift Current Broncos, Kootenay Ice, Spokane Chiefs and the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native played 89 career games in the WHL, going 44-32-6 with a 3.40 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.

Brkin also spent time in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, playing 53 games, going 10-34-2 with a 4.61 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. He also spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League, going 17-8-3 with a 3.37 goals against average and a .885 save percentage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News