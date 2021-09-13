 Skip to main content
Bailey MacBurnie, goaltender
Bailey MacBurnie, goaltender

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
Storm bring in MacBurnie

The Quad City Storm signed goaltender Bailey MacBurnie to their training camp roster.

MacBurnie, 26, rejoins the Storm after being signed to their 2020-21 training camp roster last year, only to not join the team after the Storm sat out the season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

MacBurnie, 25, is entering his rookie season after a collegiate career at UMass-Boston. In four years with the Beacons, the Beverly, Mass., native played in 73 games, going 44-27-2 with a 2.38 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

His best year came as a junior in the 2018-19 season when he went 18-7-1 with a 1.85 goals against average and a .926 save percentage and was a semifinalist for the Joe Concannon Award, given to the top American-born NCAA Division II or III college hockey player in New England.

