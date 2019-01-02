Cozy up with piles of carbs at Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport. The restaurant/bakery/brewery offers homemade baked goods, coffee and a great Sunday brunch. The menu features starters such as jalapeno popper doughnut, sourdough bread topped with melted cheese and bacon coined "Cheezus Crust," and crab cakes. There's also plenty of mouthwatering sandwiches, burgers and bread bowls.
Baked, is open 7 a.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Visit bakedbeerandbreadco.com or call 563-232-1251.
