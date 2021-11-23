Balanced Bees rout Calumet

St. Ambrose's men's basketball team raced out to a quick 18-point lead over Calumet St. Joseph and largely cruised from there Tuesday night to a 75-59 win.
The Fighting Bees needed less than seven minutes to build a 22-4 advantage on the Crimson Wave.
Calumet did chip away at St. Ambrose's advantage, closing to within eight points with about 11 minutes left in the game, but the Bees responded with a 14-0 run to put the contest out of reach.
Tom Kazanecki posted a game-high 21 points for the Bees and added nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort in which four Bees cracked double-figure scoring and a fifth fall one basket shy.
Ben Schols added 14 points and a game-high six assists and Grant Mason scored 12 for St. Ambrose. Will Spriggs chipped in 15 points off the bench.
The Bees won despite being out-rebounded 49-43, largely because of the 22, including 10 on the offensive end, pulled in by Calumet's Noel Mpie.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 60, Calumet-St. Joseph 44: Fast starts in the first and third quarters allowed the Fighting Bees to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference win at Calumet-St. Joseph.
Kylie Wroblewski scored the game's first seven points and Jaynee Prestegaard added the next five as St. Ambrose outscored the Crimson Wave 12-2 during the first five minutes.
The Fighting Bees added to a 29-22 halftime lead by outscoring Calumet-St. Joseph 19-12 in the third quarter, using a pair of baskets by Prestegaard and one by Sarah Goldensoph to increase the lead to double digits.
Prestegaard and Wroblewski led the Fighting Bees (7-1, 5-1 CCAC) with a pair of double-doubles. Prestegaard finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Wroblewski contributed 20 and 11.
Black Hawk 76, DMACC 74: In a game neither team led by more than two at any of the quarter breaks, Black Hawk managed to come out on top in the end, defeating hosting Des Moines Area Community College.
The Braves had four players score in double figures, led by Khloe Damm with 16 points. Kayla Jones added 13, Lexi Nichols 12 and Alicia Garcia 10 for Black Hawk.
The Braves forced 26 turnovers in the win.