The Bald Eagle Days festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 11-13. It will be open to the public from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Admission costs $6 for adults and $1 for kids ages 6-15. Admission is free for kids 5 or younger. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, kids under the age of 15 get in for free. You can buy passes at the door or by visiting qccaexpocenter.com/bald-eagle-event.html.

Friday-Sunday, QCCA Expo Center, $1-$6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments