From motion to emotion, "Musicmoves" is an energetic season kickoff performance in the round, featuring all new original works set to ground breaking, rhythmic, dynamic 20th century music. Igor Stravinsky’s lively "Dumbarton Oaks" will be a featured treat. Live music and great dance will be part of this Ballet Quad-Cities celebration. Performances will be 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Augustana College, Rock Island. Admission is $15-25. Information: call 309-786-3779 or go to BalletQuadCities.com.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, Brunner Theatre Center, Augustana College, Rock Island. $15 and up.
