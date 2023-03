A story published in Thursday's paper on Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel incorrectly stated how much in tax increment financing funds the casino would receive from the city.

Bally's will receive up to $4.7 million in redevelopment project costs from the city's TIF specific to the casino. There is about $12.5 million in eligible TIF redevelopment costs, but Bally's must demonstrate it invested $12.5 million into the $34 million project to be eligible for the $4.7 million TIF rebate.