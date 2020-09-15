Bam! Adebayo's block helps Heat win Game 1 over Celtics

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum thought he had a dunk to tie the game.

Bam Adebayo had other ideas — and in the biggest moment of his young NBA career, Miami's All-Star big man more than rose to the occasion.

Jimmy Butler's three-point play with 12 seconds left in overtime put Miami ahead for good, Adebayo finished it off with a stunning rejection of Tatum at the rim on the ensuing Boston possession, and the Heat struck first in the Eastern Conference finals with a 117-114 win in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

"When you have great competition like this, you just have to make plays that you can't even really explain," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "And that was Bam tonight."

The Heat were down by 13 in the opening minutes, down by 14 in the final quarter and felt like a bad call took the lead from them in the final seconds. They found a way in overtime, improving to an NBA-best 9-1 so far in these playoffs.

Goran Dragic scored 29 points, Jae Crowder scored 22, Butler had 20 and Adebayo had 18. But even after a night when Butler made a go-ahead 3-pointer late in regulation and had the go-ahead-for-good points again in overtime, he pointed at Adebayo for his favorite moment.