Bama's Waddle back practicing, status for title game unclear

More respect for Fields: Coombs, who has been coaching football for nearly three decades, says Ohio State's Justin Fields is among the best quarterbacks ever.

Fields, the second-year Buckeyes starter and likely first-round NFL draft pick, added to his resume on Wednesday when he was named the winner of the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football award as the best player in the Big Ten.

"He's got command of the offense, he understands where we want to distribute the ball," said Coombs, who was an assistant with the NFL's Tennessee Titans last season after a five-year stint on Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State. "He's one of the best quarterbacks I've ever seen and been around, and we've been around some really good ones here. He's truly gifted."

Battle in the trenches: Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett said he's looking forward to facing the Tide's offensive front, which just won the 2020 Joe Moore Award this week as the nation's best O-line.

"It will be won in the trenches, no doubt," said Garrett, who recovered from a gunshot wound to the face in August to become one of the leaders of the Buckeyes' defense.

"Games like this will be won up front," he said. "If you can't move offensive and defensive lines, then you have no chance at winning. Offensive and defensive linemen are unsung heroes. We might not get the glamour and the flash, but it's won up front and the better front is going to win this game."

