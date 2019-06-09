River Bandits 5, Cougars 3

Kane County;;Quad Cities

Lynch lf;4;0;2;0;Adlph cf;5;0;1;0

Thmas cf;5;0;0;0;Pena ss;3;1;2;0

Diaz dh;4;1;2;0;Slzar c;2;1;0;0

Knndy 3b;4;1;1;0;Hnsley;4;2;2;0

Alxnder 2b;4;0;2;2;Nova 3b;3;1;1;2

Prdmo ss;4;1;0;0;Wlnsky 1b;4;0;2;3

Glltte 1b;3;0;0;0;Dwson 2b;4;0;0;0

Almnd c;2;0;0;0;Abreu rf;2;0;0;0

Hlmes rf;4;0;1;0;Mchdo lf;4;0;0;0

Totals;34;4;8;3;Totals;31;5;8;5

Kane County;201;100;000—3;8;1

Quad Cities;000;100;40x—5;8;4

E: Alexander, Bravo, Dawson, Nova. DP: QC 1. LOB: KC 8, QC 8. 2B: Alexander, Wielansky 2, Nova. SB: Gillette, Alexander, Perdomo, Adolph. CS: Abreu.

;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Kane County

Weiss;4.1;5;1;1;3;6

Larrison;1.2;0;0;0;1;1

Soriano, L (2-2);0.2;2;4;4;0;1

Rodriguez;1.1;1;0;0;0;2

Quad Cities

Bravo;6;6;3;2;4;5

Gonzalez, W (1-1);3;2;0;0;0;5

HBP: Abreau (Weiss). T: 3:58 (1:10 delay). A: 1,602.

