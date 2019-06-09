River Bandits 5, Cougars 3
Kane County;;Quad Cities
Lynch lf;4;0;2;0;Adlph cf;5;0;1;0
Thmas cf;5;0;0;0;Pena ss;3;1;2;0
Diaz dh;4;1;2;0;Slzar c;2;1;0;0
Knndy 3b;4;1;1;0;Hnsley;4;2;2;0
Alxnder 2b;4;0;2;2;Nova 3b;3;1;1;2
Prdmo ss;4;1;0;0;Wlnsky 1b;4;0;2;3
Glltte 1b;3;0;0;0;Dwson 2b;4;0;0;0
Almnd c;2;0;0;0;Abreu rf;2;0;0;0
Hlmes rf;4;0;1;0;Mchdo lf;4;0;0;0
Totals;34;4;8;3;Totals;31;5;8;5
Kane County;201;100;000—3;8;1
Quad Cities;000;100;40x—5;8;4
E: Alexander, Bravo, Dawson, Nova. DP: QC 1. LOB: KC 8, QC 8. 2B: Alexander, Wielansky 2, Nova. SB: Gillette, Alexander, Perdomo, Adolph. CS: Abreu.
;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
Kane County
Weiss;4.1;5;1;1;3;6
Larrison;1.2;0;0;0;1;1
Soriano, L (2-2);0.2;2;4;4;0;1
Rodriguez;1.1;1;0;0;0;2
Quad Cities
Bravo;6;6;3;2;4;5
Gonzalez, W (1-1);3;2;0;0;0;5
HBP: Abreau (Weiss). T: 3:58 (1:10 delay). A: 1,602.
