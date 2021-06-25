 Skip to main content
Bandits falter in extra-inning battle
MINOR LEAGUES | SNAPPERS 5, RIVER BANDITS 4 (10)

BELOIT, Wis. – The Quad Cities River Bandits wasted a furious comeback here Friday night and a great opportunity in the 10th, dropping a 6-5 decision in 10 innings to the hosting Beloit Snappers at Pohlman Field in High Class-A action.

Trailing 3-0 through five innings, Quad Cities (29-15) cracked the goose egg with a single run in the sixth and then broke loose for four runs in the seventh to take a short-lived lead.

The Snappers (23-23) rallied for two runs in the eighth and then scored in their half of the 10th to take the battle between Western Division rivals.

In the big seventh inning, the River Bandits got the scoring started when Jake Means scored on a wild pitch.

With Jimmy Govern on third, Nick Loftin ripped an RBI double, leaving runners at second and third. Eric Cole’s sacrifice fly scored Tucker Bradley to give the Bandits a 4-3 lead. Vinnie Pasquantino then doubled in Loftin for a 5-3 advantage.

However, Beloit stuck back for a pair of runs in the eighth off two QC relievers to tie things at 5.

In the 10th, Pasquantino started at second base and Tyler Gentry drew a walk. Michael Massey laid down a sacrifice bunt that resulted in a throwing error that loaded the base.

But a fielder’s choice wiped out Pasquantino and a strikeout left the Bandits with two outs and the bases loaded when Govern grounded out.

Beloit then got a one-out RBI single by Connor Scott off QC pitcher Garrett Davila to close the contest.

Loftin and Means were both 2-for-5 to lead QC's eight-hit attack. The top four batters in QC lineup -- Loftin, Cole, Pasquantino and Gentry accounted for QC's RBIs.

