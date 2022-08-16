Bandits falter, win in extras

PEORIA — Fresh off their first series win since June, the Quad Cities River Bandits sought to keep their momentum going Tuesday in the opener of their six-game set with the Peoria Chiefs.

They did, but barely.

The River Bandits blew a four-run, eighth inning lead but rallied for a pair of runs in the 10th inning to beat Peoria 8-6.

For seven innings, thanks to the continued second-half surge of Adrian Alcantara, it appeared that the Bandits would cruise to the win.

The QC starter allowed just one run on five hits over seven innings. The bullpen, however, was not as sharp.

The Chiefs narrowed the River Bandits' 5-1 lead in the eighth off QC's Harrison Beethe, with two walks, a wild pitch, a single and an error combining to score a pair of runs.

A Herard Gonzalez sacrifice fly expanded the QC lead to 6-3, but that wasn't enough, as Delvin Capellan allowed a double, two singles and a walk to start the ninth inning. Zack Phillips, who entered with the bases loaded and no outs, managed to give up only two of the inherited runners, sending the game to extras tied 6-6.

Jack Alexander led off the 10th for QC with a double to score River Town, who started the inning on second base, and then came around to score on a Peyton Wilson single to make it 8-6, and Phillips (1-1) tossed a 1-2-3 10th for the win.

The River Bandits wasted no time staking Alcantara to a lead, with Tyler Tolbert leading off the game with a double, stealing third and coming home on a Darryl Collins sacrifice fly. Juan Carlos Negret followed with a sacrifice fly of his own to score Wilson and the Bandits took a 2-0 lead.

Tolbert stole four bases on the night, running his season total to 52 without being caught.

Another Collins sacrifice fly, set up by a Tolbert single and a Wilson double, made it 3-0 in the third, and Tolbert continued his big night by doubling in Cam Williams to tack on another in the fifth.

A balk got Peoria on the board in the sixth with the only run Alcantara surrendered, but the Bandits responded with an error, two walks and another Negret sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 5-1.

The teams face off again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. with Noah Cameron taking the mound for Quad Cities.