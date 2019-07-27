BELOIT, Wis. — The Quad-Cities River Bandits offense exploded for 16 hits, seven for extra bases, and scored in the first seven innings in dispatching the Beloit Snappers 11-4 on Saturday.
Every Bandit who played got a hit on a night when Q-C even managed a trio of triples.
It didn't take much hitting to get the Bandits' first run, however. Ramiro Rodriguez hit a one-out single to right and stole second. Then Rodriguez stole third as well and came around to score on Snappers catcher John Jones' errant throw.
David Hensley tripled and scored on Trey Dawson's single in the second, and Cesar Salazar tripled in Michael Wielansky and Rodriguez, then scored on Alex Holderbach's sacrifice fly to make it 5-0 heading into the home half of the third.
The Snappers started getting to Bandits starter Lupe Chavez in the third, however, scoring a pair off the right-hander in that inning and then — after Trey Dawson scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2 — two more in the fourth.
Wielansky doubled in Hensley in the fifth, and the Bandits tacked on three more in the sixth on an Alex Campos RBI single and Holderbach's two-run home run, his fourth of the season.
Grae Kessinger's seventh inning sacrifice fly completed the scoring.
While the Bandits were piling on the runs, the Snappers were struggling against Q-C reliever Felipe Tejada. Tejada allowed three hits and struck out nine over five scoreless innings.
Quad-Cities made a roster move prior to Saturday's game, activating Wielansky from the injured list after infielder Austin Dennis was transferred from the River Bandits to Triple-A Round Rock.
Wielansky has hit .261 in 48 games this season for Quad-Cities, while Dennis has hit .257 in 76 games in the Midwest League. Dennis is making his third stint with Round Rock, batting .125 in four games for the Pacific Coast League team.
