Bandits shut down Rattlers
Brett Conine threw six innings of one-run baseball and Matt Ruppenthal followed with three hitless frames as the Quad-City River Bandits shut down the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-1 Saturday.
The Q-C pair combined to strike out 12 while walking just one.
The Bandits' offense dealt its big blow in the third inning. Austin Dennis tripled to lead off the inning, and Trey Dawson followed by singling him in. An Enmanuel Valdez double left runners and second and third and both came home on Jeremy Pena's single, turning a 1-0 lead into a 4-0 advantage.
Pena, Valdez and Scott Schreiber each had two hits on the afternoon, with both of Valdez's being doubles.
Clinton wins in 10
The LumberKings rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the 10th and then stranded the tying run on second in the bottom half of the inning in a 7-6 win over Beloit Saturday.
Thomas Jones singled in Marcos Rivera, who started the inning on second base, and then advanced to second on the throw. Jones came around to score when a wild pitch by Beloit hurler Charlie Cerny preceded a throwing error from catcher John Jones.
Steven Farnworth allowed the initial runner to score in the bottom of the 10th, but held on to get the save.
Marcos Rivera got the LumberKings on the board in the second with a solo home run, and Jerar Encarnacion cut Beloit's lead to 5-4 in the seventh with a two-run blast.
Leadoff hitter Connor Scott totaled three hits on the night and Encarnacion had a pair and drove in three runs as he continues his fast start. Encarnacion is now hitting .432 on the season.
