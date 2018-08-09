The River Bandits will play a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Friday after heavy rains postponed Quad-Cities game against Beloit on Thursday.
The Bandits will be going for a series sweep after winning both Wednesday night's regularly scheduled game and one that had been suspended earlier in the season.
Quad-Cities also made some roster moves Thursday, adding two players from short-season Tri-City to its roster.
Catcher Cesar Salazar, a seventh-round pick of the Astros in this year's draft from Arizona, and pitcher Tim Hardy, an 18th-round selection in the 2017 draft from Tusculum College, joined the River Bandits in Beloit.
Salazar was hitting .198 with six doubles in 21 games in the New York-Penn League while Hardy, a 6-foot-7 left hander, was 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA while working out of the bullpen in 11 of his 12 outings. Hardy struck out 26 batters in 18 innings for the ValleyCats.
In a corresponding move, Quad-Cities placed pitcher Jairo Solis on the seven-day disabled list.
Big fifth leads Kernels past LumberKings
The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored five runs in the fifth inning to turn a 4-3 lead into a 9-3 advantage and from there held off the Clinton LumberKings for a 9-4 win Thursday.
Clinton took an early advantage, with Rainis Silva's second inning two-run double staking the LumberKings to a 2-1 lead. Cedar Rapids responded quickly, however, with Ryan Jeffers' two run homer in the top of the third giving the Kernels a lead they would not relinquish.
The teams exchanged runs in the fourth, Clinton's on Eugene Helder's seventh home run of the season, before the Kernels struck in the fifth.
Matt Clancy replaced starter Tyler Jackson (1-2), who gave up four runs over four innings. After he got the first two outs, the Kernels got to Clancy. A Michael Helman double was followed by five singles and a walk before Randy Bell replaced Clancy.
