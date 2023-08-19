They might not be in a playoff race, but that doesn't mean the Quad Cities River Bandits can't play as if they are.

The River Bandits rallied in the ninth inning Saturday night to force extra innings against the Beloit Sky Carp in High Class A Midwest League action at Modern Woodmen Park between a pair of teams well out of playoff contention.

QC then turned a nice defensive play in the top of the 10th that gave them a chance to get out of the inning when the placed runner was gunned down at the plate.

But the Bandits' fortunes changed after that.

Beloit manufactured a run with one out in the 10th and then the Bandits went down in order in the bottom of the frame, dropping a 3-2 decision as a double play ended the contest and snapped QC's modest two-game win streak.

Jean Ramirez, QC's placed runner, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Justin Johnson. Ramirez then tried to score on a Dustin Dickerson flyout, but Beloit center fielder Osiris Johnson returned the favor with a good throw nailing Ramirez at the plate.

The finale of the six-game series, which Beloit now leads 3-2, and 12-game homestand is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday back at MWP.

In the bottom of the ninth on the short end of a 2-1 score, QC rallied.

River Town started the comeback with a single to right field. Shervyen Newton (2 for 4) followed with his 12th double of the season, putting runners on second and third. Town scored the tying run on Herard Gonzalez's sacrifice fly to center field. Following a walk to Eric Kennedy, Ramirez struck out to end the threat.

Beloit out-hit the Bandits 11-6 and took advantage of two QC errors that led to two unearned runs.

Quad Cities (17-30 in second-half of the season, 49-64) scored first, manufacturing a run in the bottom of the third inning. Kennedy led off with a walk and stole his first base of the year with one out. He then scored when Johnson grounded a single into right field.

The Sky Carp (23-24, 50-62) evened the score in the top of the fifth when No. 9 hitter Cristhian Rodriguez walked with one out, advanced to second on a wild pickoff throw by pitcher Steven Zobac with two outs and scored when Joe Mack lined an RBI single into center field.

Zobac left after five innings, having thrown 85 pitches, 59 for strikes. He allowed the one run on four hits. He walked four and struck out three batters.

Eric Cerantola struggled against the first three batters he faced when he entered the game to pitch in the top of the sixth inning.

Torin Montgomery greeted him with a double and Chase Luttrell followed with a four-pitch walk. Another double, by Johnson, scored Montgomery for a 2-1 lead and sent Luttrell to third base. Cerantola avoided further damage when Luttrell was thrown out at the plate on Joshua Zamora's ground ball to third baseman Gonzalez. Cerantola then struck out Rodriguez and got Javier Zanoja to line out.