Jeremy Pena had two hits, including his fifth home run of the season, and scored three runs as the Quad-Cities River Bandits rallied past the Burlington Bees 7-5 on Wednesday.
Pena's home run got the Bandits on the board in the third and doubles by Ross Adolph and Oscar Campos pushed the advantage to 2-0.
Then Burlington exploded for five runs in the fourth off River Bandits starter Jose Bravo, a rally highlighted by RBI doubles by Harrison Wenson and Connor Fitzsimons.
The Bandits came right back in the top of the fifth, however, scoring three to tie the game. Michael Wielansky scampered home on a wild pitch and Austin Dennis' sacrifice fly and Oscar Campos' RBI single made it 5-5.
Pena scored his third run of the game in the seventh to provide the winning run, and David Hensley provided an insurance run in the eight, scoring on Alex McKenna's groundout.
The rally was aided by the work on Bandits' reliever Jose Rivera (3-3), who worked around four hits and four walks to keep the Bees scoreless over the final five innings.
Clinton wins in 10
Evan Edwards doubled home Will Banfield in the 10th inning as Clinton topped Peoria 5-4 Wednesday.
Left fielder Peyton Burdick helped make the rally possible, cutting down Alexis Wilson at the plate to end Peoria's half of the 10th.
Marcos Rivera's two-run homer in the second got the LumberKings on the board in the second, and Rivera's running-scoring forceout and Christopher Torres' bases-loaded walk staked Clinton to a 4-3 lead in the third.
The game remained 4-3 until the top of the ninth, when Peoria rallied off Clinton Nathan Alexander, as Josh Shaw led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and came around to score on a wild pitch.
Clinton starter Adelberto Guerrero gave up three runs over eight innings of work.
