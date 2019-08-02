It wasn't until the sixth batter that the River Bandits had a ball leave the infield in the ninth inning Friday night.
By then, Quad-Cities had all the runs it would need.
The River Bandits scored three runs in the ninth inning to top the Burlington 4-1 to win their fourth straight against the Bees.
Shortstop Freudis Nova got the Bandits rally going when he drew a one-out walk off Bees reliever Greg Veliz. Nova then stole second and went to third on a wild pitch before Grae Kessinger walked to put runners on the corners.
Alex Holderbach followed with an infield single to Bees third baseman Alvaro Rubalcaba to allow Nova to score the go-ahead run, and Rubalcaba's errant throw allowed Kessinger to move to third and Holderbach to second.
Kessinger then scored and Holderbach moved to third when Ramiro Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice.
Oscar Campos' sacrifice fly completed the scoring.
Bandits reliever Garrett Gayle (1-1), who had run into troubles in the seventh and eighth innings, made sure there was no such drama in the bottom of the ninth, striking out the side.
The River Bandits got on the board without needing a hit in the top of the first inning. Michael Wielansky drew a lead-off walk and Cesar Salazar was hit by a pitch.
A double-steal moved the pair into scoring position, and Wielansky came home on Austin Dennis' RBI groundout.
From there the starting pitchers dominated, as Q-C's Felipe Tejada threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. After his shaky start, Burlington's Hector Yan settled down to allow just that one run over his six innings of work.
The Bees started to have more success once Gayle entered in the seventh, however.
Ryan Vega greeted him with a double and scored on Rayneldy Rosario's single.
A pair of two-out singles and a walk allowed the Bees to load the bases against Gayle in the eighth, but he got Rubalcaba to strike out to end the threat.
