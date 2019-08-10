GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A Thomas Dillard single and a David Fry double off Quad-Cities River Bandits starter Abdiel Saldana left runners on second and third with two outs in the first inning.
That was about the last time the River Bandits were threatened in an 8-0 win over Wisconsin.
Saldana (2-1) threw five scoreless innings, striking out seven, and R.J. Freure finished off the final four, hot surrendering a hit and striking out six for his third save.
The Bandits got onto the board in the second when Zach Biermann hit a two-run home run. Trey Dawson's two-out single restarted the rally and a pair off walks and an Alex McKenna RBI single put the Bandits ahead 3-0.
After adding a run in the sixth on an Orlando Marquez sacrifice fly, the Bandits' bats broke out again in the seventh. Austin Dennis singled to lead off and advanced to third on Wilyer Abreu's double. Dennis scored on an error and two runs came home on Freudis Nova's RBI single.
Oscar Campos' double drove home Nova to complete the scoring.
Prior to Saturday's series opener, Quad-Cities made a roster move, adding catcher Marquez to the roster from the seven-day injured list and placing infielder Michael Wielansky on the seven-day injured list.
Marquez, who hit .182 in seven games for the River Bandits before being placed on the injured list on June 27, was activated after catcher Cesar Salazar was placed on the injured late last week.
