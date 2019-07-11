A passed ball with two out in the first inning might have seemed insignificant.
The Quad-Cities River Bandits made sure that it wasn't.
An unearned first inning run proved all the Bandits needed Thursday in topping the West Michigan Whitecaps 1-0.
Grae Kessinger, Houston's second round pick in the 2019 draft, singled with two out in the first and moved to second on a passed ball by Whitecaps catcher Christopher Proctor.
Cesar Salazar followed with a single to left field to score Kessinger for the game's only run.
The Whitecaps had several chances off Quad-Cities starter Brett Daniels (4-4).
Dayton Dugas doubled with one out in the second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt but was stranded there. In the fifth, two walks and a single left the bases loaded with two outs, but Daniels induced an infield popup to end the threat.
Then in Daniels' final inning, the seventh, a single a walk and a sacrifice bunt left runners at second and third with one out. Daniels struck out Proctor and got Andre Lipcius to ground out to keep the Whitecaps scoreless.
Bandits reliever Devin Conn struck out five in two perfect innings of work to earn his fourth save.
Kessinger tallied two of the Bandits' five hits, and shortstop Freudis Nova doubled to lead off the top of the ninth but the potential insurance run was stranded at third.
