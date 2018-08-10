A seventh-inning rally fell just short for the Quad-Cities River Bandits in the second game of a doubleheader with the Beloit Snappers on Friday, forcing the Bandits to settle for a split after a 4-3 loss.
The Bandits won the opener 1-0.
The Bandits trailed 4-1 heading into the seventh and final inning before a Colton Shaver single, a Jonathan Lacroix double and a David Hensley triple put the tying run on third with one out. Hensley was left at third, however, as Ruben Castro grounded out and Marty Costes flew out to end the game.
Cesar Rosado (4-4) took the loss for the Bandits, giving up two runs, one earned over four innings, allowing four hits and walking five.
In the opener, Chandler Taylor got the only hit that mattered. The right fielder hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning, and a pair of Bandits pitchers made sure it stood up.
Luis Garcia (5-2) threw five innings of shut out baseball and Willy Collado finished off the last two innings for the save.
LumberKings shut down Kernels
A trio of Clinton pitchers kept Cedar Rapids off the scoreboard and the LumberKings' No. 9 hitter Juan Camacho came through with an RBI double to plate the game's lone run in Clinton's 1-0 win Friday.
Camacho doubled home Onil Pena with two out in the second.
Ryne Inman (4-8) grabbed the win for Clinton, striking out seven and walking none over six shutout innings. Relievers Marvin Gorgas and Sam Delaplane allowed just one hit over their three total frames.
