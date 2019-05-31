Bandits bats explode in 10th
The Quad-City River Bandits had the Burlington Bees down to their final out before Tim Millard's single tied the game in the ninth inning.
The Bandits' offense didn't take too kindly to that.
The first five Bandits reached base safely in a 10th inning that saw the Bandits tally six hits and two walks while scoring seven runs in a 13-10 win Friday in which the Bees scored four runs of their own in the 10th.
Michael Wilansky led the Bandits offense with a triple, a home run and four RBIs. David Hensley also had a home run, Jeremy Pena had four hits and Carlos Machado had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Bandits starter R.J. Freure struck out eight in four innings of one-run baseball.
The River Bandits made several roster moves before the game, including Freure rejoining the roster from extended spring training.
Outfielder Wilyer Abreu and catcher Orlando Marquez were also added from extended spring training.
They take the roster spots of pitcher Humberto Castellanos, who was transferred to triple-A Round Rock; pitcher Jose Rivera who was transferred to extended spring training; and catcher Alex Holderbach, who was placed on the injured list.
Freure made his fifth start and ninth appearance for the Bandits on Friday, but Abreu and Marquez are making their Quad-Cities debuts.
Abreu hit .223 over 41 games in the Gulf Coast League last season while Marquez saw limited action between high-A Buies Creek and short-season Tri-City in 2018, appearing in 14 games.
Clinton wins in 10
Clinton reliever Tyler Mitzel stranded the initial extra-innings runner on third and Connor Scott made Kane County pay in the bottom of the inning in a 5-3 10-inning LumberKings win.
Scott clubbed a two-run walk-off homer to lead off the 10th. It was his third hit of the day.
The LumberKings got on the scoreboard in the first on a two-run home run by Will Banfield, and Davis Bradshaw tied the game 3-3 in the seventh with an RBI bunt single.
Mitzel (4-3) threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings for Clinton.
