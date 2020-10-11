Barbara McGrane-Brennan loved garage sales, soap operas

And, occasionally, she’d go to Waterloo with Wade to get supplies for the odd jobs he’d pick up.

"My mom and I were pretty well inseparable," Tonya said. "I didn’t go a day or two without talking to her."

Tonya isn't sure how her mother contracted COVID-19, perhaps from her travels or from a family member. One of Barb’s brothers works at the Tyson plant in Waterloo and had the virus, and so did her father.

However she caught it, in the middle of May, Barb began feeling ill. She got tested for the coronavirus and, about 36 hours later, had her results: positive for COVID-19. Tonya drove her mother to MercyOne hospital in Waterloo, where she died about a week later.

"I was the one in the room," Tonya said. "I was there when she passed."

Barb's husband and son, who were in the hospital’s parking lot, joined on FaceTime. And Tonya’s oldest daughter, Sierra, called in on Zoom.

Besides a love of daytime soaps, Barb left her family with a whole lot of garage sale knickknacks and a blanket collection. She also passed down her animal-loving gene — Tonya has five cats, two dogs, eight chickens and a rabbit.