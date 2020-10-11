Barbara Sherman was a tour guide at the Czech Museum

"As a tour guide, she was really able to show how much she cared about this culture and share that with other people," Jerry said.

And, Barbara was just as invested in local issues as in international affairs. She went to Cedar Rapids City Council meetings and wrote many Letters to the Editor in the Cedar Rapids Gazette in which she shared her opinion on community issues, like, famously, whether to add more casinos to the area or stick with just one, the stalwart Riverside Casino & Golf Resort.

"Dan Kehl (Riverside's owner) already is rich with his three casinos and he should have the competition so Cedar Rapids could get some needed help. We need to keep more of our money here," Barbara wrote in a 2014 letter to the Gazette. "Try to attend the public meeting when it comes to Cedar Rapids and give your opinion."

In all aspects, Jerry said, Barbara wanted to do best by her community.

"Everything she did, she did while thinking about the people around her," he said. "She really, truly cared about what happened to her city."