Make sure the barbecue is in tiptop shape for serious spring and summer grilling. A good cleaning is all most grills need. Clean rust using a wire brush and rust solvent. Spot-prime using heat-resistant metal paint. For gas barbecues, use compressed air to remove spider webs from burner assemblies. Clean or replace grates as necessary.
Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center
