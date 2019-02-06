Barrie is a new-ish (their first song came out in February 2018) pop band from Brooklyn. The band is set to release its debut album this year and will be kicking off a three-month tour this weekend in Davenport at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. See Barrie on Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.

