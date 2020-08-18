BASEBALL: Anderson, White Sox rough up Skubal, Tigers 10-4

CHICAGO — Tim Anderson welcomed Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal to the majors with a leadoff homer, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 10-4 Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Anderson homered leading off the first for the second straight night and finished with four hits and three RBIs. The reigning AL batting champion raised his average to .379 with his second four-hit game this season — the other was against Detroit last week.

José Abreu had three hits and three RBIs, and Dylan Cease pitched into the seventh inning to win his fourth straight start as Chicago handed Detroit its seventh loss in a row.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert was pulled in the eighth inning with a sore right hand. X-rays were negative, and the team says he is day to day.

Anderson greeted the left-handed Skubal with a shot to left-center on a 1-1 pitch. He hit two of Chicago's six longballs in a 7-2 win Monday night and has five homers this season.

Cease (4-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings to improve to 5-0 in five career starts against Detroit. Yoán Moncada had two RBIs.

Jonathan Schoop hit a solo shot off Cease and added a single.