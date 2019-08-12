Houston goes into a doubleheader today against the Chicago White Sox with two of the pitchers the Astros hope will carry them deep into October.

In the opener, Zack Greinke will make his second start for AL West-leading Houston since he was acquired from Arizona in a blockbuster trade at the deadline. Greinke is a combined 11-4 with a 3.08 ERA and got the win with a middling performance in his Astros debut, allowing five runs in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.87 ERA) has been an ace for the Astros all season and is among the favorites for the AL Cy Young Award. The last team to beat him was the White Sox — way back on May 22.

The doubleheader was scheduled after Monday's Astros-White Sox matchup was postponed by rain.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments